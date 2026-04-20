MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. European countries have long openly been on the "war path" with Russia, with zero chance of Europe considering ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik stated.

He noted that today Europe is "the most zealous, the most bloodthirsty opponent" of Russia.

"Europe is not going to propose ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict," Miroshnik noted. "Europe's only approach is Russia's capitulation, reparations, the division of the country, complete bankruptcy, victory to the very end at the expense of others, at the expense of using anyone, at the expense of using Ukrainians. All these [European] countries, they long ago embarked on the path of preparing for war [with Russia], and they are not hiding it."

According to the diplomat, inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is "the main message on which European ideology is based today." "They all talk about the inevitable weakening of Russia, and they do not see and are not going to consider any other way out of this catastrophe," Miroshnik stated.