Iran refuses from engaging in second round of talks with US — agency

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. Iran has decided not to send its delegation to the second round of direct talks with the United States, the IRNA news agency reported.

The agency said earlier in the day that the US media reports about another round of consultations between the United States and Iran that are due in Islamabad early next week are not true.

The Tasnim agency also said, citing sources, that Tehran will make a decision on whether to send its negotiating team to Pakistan only after Washington lifts its naval blockade or Iran.