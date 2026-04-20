Moscow to host Parliamentary Assembly meeting of post-Soviet security bloc CSTO

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow is set to host a meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA).

The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, Chairman of the State Duma (the Russian Parliament’s lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin. The session will be attended by delegations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to deliver a report during the session, briefing the meeting’s participants about the implementation of the priorities of the Russian CSTO presidency in 2026 and foreign policy agenda in the emerging multipolar world order.

The meeting’s agenda also includes discussions of issues regarding the harmonizing the legislation of the Organization's member states and countering challenges and threats in the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as a draft statement by the Assembly Council on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the formation of the CSTO PA.

Russia is holding the rotating chair in the CSTO this year.