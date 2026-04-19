Progressive Bulgaria collation winning parliamentary elections — exit polls

SOFIA, April 19. /TASS/. The Progressive Bulgaria coalition led by former President Rumen Radev is winning the country’s early parliamentary elections, according to the results of exit polls released by the BTV television channel.

The polls indicate that the coalition is garnering from 37.5% of votes (Alpha Research) to 38.9% (Market Links).

The Progressive Bulgaria is flowed by the coalition of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and Union of Democratic Forces (16.2%-15.4%). Next are the bloc of parties We Continue the Change and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition (14.3%-13.6%), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (8.4%-7.5%), the Revival party (4.9%-5.1%), and the coalition Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left (4.1%-4.1%). These parties are surpassing the 4% threshold and are winning seats in the national legislature.

The voter turnout was 47% (around 3.1 million).