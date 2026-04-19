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Top Lithuanian diplomat says wants to establish good relations with Belarus

Kestutis Budrys hopes that one day Lithuania and Belarus will have perfect relations, after all the issues will be settled

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys has said that he hopes his country will have good relations with Minsk when problem issues are settled.

"I want to have well-established contacts with Belarus, this is my dream, indeed <…> without any threats. I hope that one day we will have perfect relations, after we settle all the issues," the Belarusian ONT television channel quoted his as saying on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

When asked whether Lithuania is ready to improve relations with Belarus, the top diplomat answered, "I am dreaming of that."

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