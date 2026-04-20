IMO calls for not passing Strait of Hormuz without security guarantees

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) calls for refraining from passing through the Strait of Hormuz without reliable security guarantees, an IMO spokesperson told TASS.

"The situation continues to be volatile. Ships should take maximum caution and not take risks without security guarantees," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. However, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will continue its naval blockade of Iran until a final deal is made. Following this, naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) said that Iran had closed the strait until the United States lifted its blockade. The IRGC called on shipowners to abide by Iran’s recommendations and slammed Trump’s statements on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as unreliable.