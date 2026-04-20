At least one killed, another wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Tuapse

KRASNODAR, April 20. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and another one sustained wounds following Ukraine’s massive drone attack on Russia’s southern port city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Monday.

"Tuapse was subjected to another massive drone attack last night. According to unconfirmed data, one person was killed in the vicinity of the seaport," he stated on his Max social network account. "I extend my deep condolences to his family. Another person was wounded and is now rendered with all required medical assistance."

The governor also added that a fire broke out at the seaport in Tuapse following the drone attack and the UAV’s debris also shattered windows of nearby buildings, including a school, kindergarten and a museum, as well as other facilities.

"A fire erupted at the seaport," he stated. "As of now it has been established that UAV’s debris shattered windows in a number of buildings in the city, including an elementary school and kindergarten, a museum, a church, an apartment building, and also damaged a gas pipeline."

"Emergency response units currently work at all reported scenes of the incident," he added.