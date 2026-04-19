Iran’s arsenals of missile launchers, drones replenished during ceasefire — IRGC commander

TUNIS, April 19. /TASS/. Iran has replenished its arsenals of missile launchers and drones during the period of a ceasefire with the United States, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) aerospace forces Brigadier General Sayyid Majid Mousavi said.

"During the ceasefire, upgrading and replenishing our missile launchers and drones has been accelerated. We know that the enemy is unable to create such conditions for themselves, and they have to deliver ammunition from the other side of the world," the Nour News agency quoted him as saying.