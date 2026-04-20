Magyar calls on Zelensky to stop blackmail, resume Druzhba oil flows to Hungary

BUDAPEST, April 20. /TASS/. Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar, who will soon become Prime Minister of Hungary, called on Vladimir Zelensky to resume transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline and stop his blackmail politics.

Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, he also expressed hope that Russia would continue supplying crude oil through this pipeline.

Reporters asked Magyar to comment on Zelensky's statements that the Druzhba pipeline would soon be operational, but supplies would only resume once Hungary lifts its objections to the EU providing Kiev with a €90 bln loan.

The Tisza leader responded that he opposed this approach and "would not recommend blackmailing Hungary or any EU country.

"I would not recommend the Ukrainian president take this path," Magyar said.

"If the Druzhba pipeline is suitable for transporting oil, then please open it as promised. And we ask the Russians to supply it, because without meeting each of these conditions, nothing will happen. We also have information that this could happen in the coming days, as announced, but we will not allow any blackmail," the Tisza leader stated.

Magyar noted that he doesn't know Zelensky personally and hasn't spoken with him by phone, but he doesn't like it when someone starts imposing additional conditions on existing agreements.

"Not only Hungary, but also Europe won't accept it if he seeks to renegotiate already agreed-upon matters and blackmail European leaders," Magyar said.

On €90 billion loan

The Tisza leader once again made it clear that he considers the issue of the EU's €90 billion loan for Ukraine resolved. According to him, this issue wasn't raised during the European Commission delegation's negotiations in Budapest last weekend. At the December 2025 EU summit in Brussels, it was decided that Hungary would not prevent other countries from providing such a loan to Kiev, but would not participate in it itself. Slovakia and the Czech Republic took a similar position. Magyar sees no reason to reconsider the December decision, meaning he does not intend to interfere with the loan to Ukraine.

However, the final EU procedures required for such a move have not been completed. In March, they were blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in response to Ukraine's halting of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. Orban stated that as long as there is no oil for Hungary, there will be no money for Ukraine.

Hungarian refineries have not received Russian crude since January 27, but Magyar will replace Orban as prime minister in early May, and the loan issue may be finally resolved. On April 19, the Hungarian prime minister announced that he had received information through Brussels regarding the possibility of resuming operations at the Druzhba pipeline earlier this week, but only if the loan situation is resolved. Like Magyar, he rejected Kiev's approach, reiterating that "without oil, there will be no money." On April 12, the Tisza Party won the Hungarian parliamentary elections, securing 141 of the 199 seats in the country's main legislative body. Magyar is scheduled to be elected prime minister in early May during the first session of the new parliament. The exact date will be set by Hungarian President Tamas Szujok.