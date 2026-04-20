MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Anglo-Saxon countries are guided solely by the might makes right rule, forcing Iran to create nukes, as they only respect those who possess such weapons, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of French President (1959-1969) General Charles de Gaulle and president of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"The current developments are somewhat pushing Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, just like Israel, which I believe already possesses them. Unfortunately, arrogant Anglo-Saxons only understand the might makes right principle and only reckon with the countries that have nuclear capabilities. It is with deep regret that I am watching the collapse of core international laws," he said on the sidelines of an activity dubbed Event Management Workshop.

Iran started to develop its national nuclear program under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in the 1950s, securing US support. The country joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 1958, signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 1968 and ratified the document in 1970. After the shah’s regime was overthrown in 1979 and the Islamic Republic of Iran was proclaimed, the nuclear program was suspended, with the country’s authorities resuming the development of nuclear technology in the late 1980s. A fatwa issued by former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been in effect in Iran since 2003, which prohibits nuclear weapons.