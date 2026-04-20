Seven EU nations call for European sanctions against Israel

BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. Seven EU countries, including France and Sweden, have called for the imposition of European sanctions against Israel ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on April 21, the Brussels edition of EUobserver said.

"France and Sweden have joined five other EU states seeking sanctions on Israel, with a proposed ban on settler products," the newspaper reported, citing a draft letter prepared by Sweden for the ministerial meeting.

The EU Council has been returning to the topic of EU economic sanctions against Israel regularly over the past two years, but has not yet been able to make a unanimous decision.