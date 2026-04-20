Russian ambassador rejects Czech protest against Russian Defense Ministry’s publication

PRAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky has rejected the Czech Republic's protest against the Russian Defense Ministry's publication of the addresses of companies, including those located in the Czech Republic, involved in the production and supply of military UAVs to Ukraine.

"During a meeting with Hana Hubackova, director general of the European Section of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia’s ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeyevsky decisively rejected the Czech side's protest against the Russian Ministry of Defense's publication of the addresses of companies located, including in the Czech Republic, and involved in the production and supply of military UAVs to the Kiev regime," reads a post on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Alexander Zmeyevsky pointed out that the use of Czech-made UAVs during the special military operation not only against Russian military personnel, but also in Kiev's characteristic terrorist manner against civilians and infrastructure, is a gross violation of international law. He emphasized that by supplying Ukrainian forces with military equipment, the Czech Republic, along with similarly acting European countries, is increasingly drawing itself into the conflict around Ukraine." The Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the embassy noted, is a serious warning signal, as "the public in Western countries must be aware of the risks associated with supporting the aggressive Kiev regime."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published the names and addresses of European companies producing UAVs for strikes on Russian territory, as well as foreign companies manufacturing components.

For example, in Spain, components for the UAVs Kiev uses to attack Russia, including receivers for space radio navigation signals, are manufactured in Madrid. In Italy, production is in progress at four facilities, including one in Venice. In Germany, piston engines are manufactured in Hanau. In the Czech Republic, production is located in Prague, in Israel, in Haifa and Or Yehuda, and in Turkey, in Ankara and Yalova. In addition to engines and receivers, several factories produce cellular network modules and carbon fiber for airframes.