Iranian president, Pakistani PM discuss situation in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, April 19. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said he spoke over the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the current situation in the Middle East.

"I had a warm and constructive conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian this evening on the evolving regional situation. <…> I also shared insights from my recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey," he wrote on X.

He stressed that Pakistan, with the support from its partners, remains committed to "its role as an honest and sincere facilitator of lasting peace and regional stability."

The IRNA news agency reported earlier that Iran’s authorities have refused to take part in the second round of consultations with the United States in Islamabad. Still earlier, US officials announced a new round of direct talks in the Pakistani capital city early next week.