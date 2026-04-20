LUGANSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost nearly 7,300 servicemen, including foreign mercenaries, in the special military operation zone over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy’s non-recoverable losses in the special military operation zone over the past week amounted to nearly 7,260 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries. Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted the greatest losses on Ukrainian troops along the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he wrote on his VKontakte page after analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

The expert added that over the past week, Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian tanks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Vampire multiple launcher, 46 field artillery guns, 36 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, 98 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, more than 600 various vehicles, as well as 1,600 enemy drones.