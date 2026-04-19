Estonia not to let Slovak PM’s jet fly over its territory on its way to Moscow — minister

VILNIUS, April 19. /TASS/. Estonia will close its airspace for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s jet on his way to Moscow to attend VE-Day celebrations, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"Estonia’s position is crystal clear: not a single state shall use our country’s airspace to strengthen its relations with Russia," Estonia’s ERR television quoted him as saying.

The minister recalled that a similar precedent occurred in 2025. "We banned this last year. The same principle remains in force now," he stated.