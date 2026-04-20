About 60 Ukrainian UAVs attack Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with about 60 drones over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the villages of Artelnoye, Voznesenovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Churayevo were shelled with six munitions and attacked by five drones, two of which were intercepted and shot down. Drone strikes damaged a private house and a car in Novaya Tavolzhanka, a communications infrastructure facility in Churayevo, and a commercial facility in Artelnoye," the statement reads.

The Graivoronsky district was attacked by 14 drones, damaging cars, a private house, and an outbuilding. The Rakityansky district was attacked by four drones, damaging social and commercial facilities, as well as private houses. In the Volokonovsky district, a drone strike damaged a car and an outbuilding. The Belgorodsky district was attacked by five drones, damaging a commercial facility.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 26 drones and fired 17 munitions at the area. Air defense capabilities shot down a drone over the Prokhorovskoye settlement, with no casualties reported. Four drones were intercepted and shot down over the Valuisky district, damaging the fence of a private residence.