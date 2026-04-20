MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented sarcastically on Zelensky's "disappointment" in the United States.

"Would the US be able to handle such a tough rejection from Zelensky himself?" Dmitriev asked on X, attaching the publication of The Atlantic with the appropriate headline.

According to historian Phillips O'Brien, who contributed to The Atlantic, Zelensky lost faith in the United States and stopped seeing them his ally.