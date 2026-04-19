Iranian foreign ministry slams US naval blockade as war crime

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. Iran slams the blockade of its ports by the United States as a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"The United States’ so-called ‘blockade’ of Iran’s ports or coastline is not only a violation of Pakistani-mediated ceasefire but also both unlawful and criminal. It violates Article 2(4) of the UN Charter; it constitutes an act of aggression under Article 3(c) of the UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (1974), which explicitly includes the blockade of a state’s ports or coasts among such acts," he wrote on X. "Moreover, by deliberately inflicting collective punishment on the Iranian population, it amounts to war crime and crime against humanity.".