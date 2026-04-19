Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb Strait if US hinders peace

TUNIS, April 19. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni Ansar Allah rebel movement have confirmed their readiness to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa, to international shipping in response to the policies of US President Donald Trump in the region, one of the movement’s leaders, who holds the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Houthi-formed government, Hussein al-Ezzi, has stated.

"If Sanaa decides to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, neither people nor jinn will be able to open it. Therefore, Trump and those who appease him should immediately put an end to all actions and policies that hinder peace and show the necessary respect for the rights of our people and our country," he wrote on his page on social media X.

On April 2, Deputy Minister of Information in the Houthi government, Mohammed Mansour warned that the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) may close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating the Arabian Peninsula from Africa not only in the event of an escalation against Iran, but also to safeguard the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. Accordimg to him, such a scenario would inevitably lead to an energy crisis with oil prices rising as high as $200 per barrel.