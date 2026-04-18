US, Israel suffer 'strategic defeat' in conflict — speaker of Iranian parliament

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. Israel and the United States suffered a "strategic defeat" in the conflict with Iran since they did not achieve their stated objectives, Speaker of Majles, the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"Our adversaries boast large resources but make strategically wrong decisions. They failed to achieve any of their objectives and suffered the defeat in all the areas," Ghalibaf said in the televised address, cited by Tasnim news agency.

Iran does not trust Israel and the United States and is ready to resume combat operations at any moment, the speaker noted.

"We do not trust our adversaries and should they make a mistake, Iran will immediately resume combat operations. Our armed forces are fully ready to that," Ghalibaf stressed.