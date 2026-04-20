Russian ships detachment leaves Chinese port to continue long-distance voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, April 20. /TASS/. A detachment of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has completed its official call at the port of Zhanjiang in China and the ships have departed for the South China Sea to continue their long-distance voyage, the Pacific Fleet press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky and the tanker Pechenga completed its official call at the port of Zhanjiang in the People’s Republic of China and departed for the South China Sea to carry out their planned missions during a long-distance voyage. During their stay in the foreign port, the detachment’s crews participated in official events, as well as the cultural and sports program," the press service reported.

In addition, the detachment’s naval command held a series of meetings with representatives of the Chinese Navy and the Zhanjiang city administration.

The Pacific Fleet detachment departed from Vladivostok on February 12, 2026, for a long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment. As part of their international activities, the ships have already made friendly calls at the ports of Georgetown (Malaysia), Thilawa (Myanmar), Visakhapatnam (India), Chittagong (Bangladesh), and Sihanoukville (Cambodia).