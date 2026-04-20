US offers Iran new negotiation plan through mediators — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. After Iran rejected the US-proposed 15-point peace plan, Washington proposed that Tehran draw up a new negotiation plan, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Vedomosti in an interview.

"We have always stated that we are ready for negotiations. But not for negotiations from a position of strength and threats. Not for negotiations under pressure. The Americans [initially] sent a 15-point negotiation plan. <...> And we rejected their 15-point plan immediately. We could not agree to it. And then the Americans themselves proposed via mediators that Iran develop a new plan," he said.

The diplomat added that Iran had developed a 10-point plan. According to mediators, the US agreed to this plan, and it could serve as the basis for negotiations.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. The US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.