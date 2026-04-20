Iran’s engagement in talks with US to depend on whether its conditions are met — agency

TEHRAN, April 20. /TASS/. Iran has told the Pakistani mediators that it will engage in talks with the United States when its conditions are met, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency, Tehran sees no point in negotiations until fundamental obstacles toward an acceptable agreement are removed. Iran also thinks that media speculations about the talks are a deception and is ready for combat operations if need be, it noted.

Tehran insists that the United States’ naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is the most crucial obstacle for talks, Tasnim said, adding that Washington’s excessive demands are another stumbling block.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place.