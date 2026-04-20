Plane from St. Petersburg arrives in Istanbul after landing in Bucharest — dispatchers

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The plane from St. Petersburg landed in Istanbul after an emergency landing in Bucharest related to the death of conductor Sergey Stadler on board, a source in the air traffic control services of the European Union told TASS.

"The plane from St. Petersburg, which made an emergency landing in Bucharest, landed in Istanbul," the source said. The source said that the flight stayed in the Romanian capital for about three hours.

Earlier, a source in the St. Petersburg Culture Committee told TASS that Stadler, People's Artist of Russia, artistic director of the Petersburg Concert and chief conductor of the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, died on board the plane.