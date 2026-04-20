IAEA chief says nuclear arms race is his ‘worst fear’

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has called a potential nuclear arms race his "worst fear."

"There is talk about ‘friendly proliferation’. There are all these things which fill me with concern because I believe that a world with 20 nuclear weapon states or more would be extremely dangerous," he said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

He said that a potential nuclear arms race is his "worst fear." "At some point, we are going to see a crack in the system. And then we’ll have a domino [effect]. It is a very, very fragile position," he noted.

He emphasized that there is a public discussion in several countries in Europe, Asia Minor, and the Far East about the potential possession of nuclear arms, and called for efforts to prevent the collapse of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.