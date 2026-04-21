No denial from Germany its facilities make weapons for Ukraine — Russian ambassador

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechayev, has stated that no one in Germany has denied the production of weapons destined for Ukraine at facilities listed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

He noted, "Our German colleagues are concerned that the publication of this list constitutes a hidden threat to these facilities." Nonetheless, Nechayev emphasized, "So far, no one has denied that these are military productions intended for Ukraine, especially in light of Zelensky’s recent visit and the establishment of a strategic partnership between Germany and Ukraine, including military-technical cooperation."

He further remarked, "This is military production aimed against Russia and its citizens. So, who should be outraged? We, at least, find it difficult to be satisfied with such developments." The ambassador expressed skepticism about the growth of these enterprises, stating, "Our German colleagues understand this well, I hope."

Nechayev also pointed out that "these facilities, along with others producing drones and weapons, are clearly intended for use by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russia and, as experience shows, against civilian populations too." He observed that Russia perceives an increasing militarization of the economy and a rise in military aid - whether economic, financial, or in weapons - to Ukraine.

The ambassador warned that the West’s policy aims for Russia to suffer a strategic defeat and that support for Ukraine will persist as long as deemed necessary, which he described as "a cause for concern." He criticized the militarization approach as "completely counterproductive," but reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to dialogue, stating, "We advocate for diplomacy and are not abandoning it."

On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in response to alleged "direct threats against targets in Germany." This action followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s publication of addresses of drone and component manufacturers in Europe, including in Germany, supplying the Ukrainian armed forces.