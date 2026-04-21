Number of injured in shooting at Mexican ancient pyramids rises to 13

MEXICO CITY, April 21. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a shooting at the Teotihuacan archaeological site in Mexico has risen to 13, Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection reported.

"Following the tragic events in Teotihuacan, emergency response and interagency coordination protocols were immediately activated to transport 13 people of various nationalities, who were injured and received treatment at hospitals across the region," the statement on the agency’s page on X said.

According to official information, the injured include tourists from Colombia, Canada, Russia, Brazil, and the United States. Their ages range from 6 to 61.

Earlier, the authority said an unidentified man opened fire at the Teotihuacan archaeological complex and then took his own life. A Canadian woman was killed in the attack. Following the incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered a thorough investigation and instructed that all necessary assistance be provided to the victims and their families.