IN BRIEF: Train malfunction disrupts traffic on Moscow Metro line

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. A technical malfunction disrupted train traffic on the Sokolnicheskaya Line of the Moscow Metro on Tuesday, the city’s Transport Department reported. Train traffic was restored later in the day.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Traffic disruption

- Train intervals were increased in the central part of the Sokolnicheskaya Line of the Moscow Metro so that the affected train could be inspected, the Moscow Transport Department said in a statement on Telegram.

- All passengers were ordered to leave the train heading downtown at the Sportivnaya Station of the Sokolnicheskaya Line.

- A loudspeaker announcement said train traffic towards the city center would be temporarily halted.

- Passengers were evacuated from the train stuck in a tunnel between the Krasnoselskaya and Komsomolskaya stations, an emergency official told TASS.

- Train traffic has now been fully restored on the Sokolnicheskaya Line.

- The incident caused no casualties, a spokesperson for the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

Causes of incident

- The incident that affected train traffic on the Sokolnicheskaya Line was caused by a train malfunction.

- According to official reports, there were no threats to passenger safety; metro personnel helped them leave the affected train and reach the nearest station in an organized manner.

- Reports of train derailment on the Sokolnicheskaya Line are untrue; the incident was caused by a wheel failure in the third car, Yulia Temnikova, deputy head of the Moscow Metro and transport and industry advisor to the Moscow deputy mayor, said.

Aftermath

- A free bus service was launched for the duration of the train traffic suspension.

- Passengers were recommended to travel by other metro lines, trams, the Moscow Central Diameters, the Moscow Central Circle, and buses.

- Personnel of the Passengers Mobility Center continued to make loudspeaker announcements about alternative routes until train traffic resumed, a TASS correspondent said.