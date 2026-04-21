US forces 28 ships to turn tail since its blockade of Iranian ports

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. The US military has ordered 28 vessels bound for Iranian ports or attempting to anchor off the Iranian coast to turn around or return to port, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"Since the start of the US blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, US forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

On April 13, the US military enforced a naval blockade of Iran, preventing any vessels from entering or leaving the Islamic Republic’s ports.