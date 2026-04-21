Russian foreign minister to meet with Libyan counterpart in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with acting Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher al-Baour.

Just three days ago on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Lavrov met with Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Following the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that during an exchange of views on the situation in Libya, the Russian side reaffirmed its continued commitment to further facilitating comprehensive and sustainable normalization in the country. "The importance of ensuring the inclusive nature of a nationwide dialogue aimed at preserving the territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of the Libyan state was emphasized," the ministry added.

Last Saturday, the sides also reviewed priority tasks for developing traditionally friendly Russian-Libyan relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the meeting expressed "mutual interest in strengthening and expanding trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation."

The upcoming talks between the two foreign ministers are likely to focus on the future development of bilateral cooperation. In 2023, Russia resumed its diplomatic presence in Libya amid a relative stabilization of the military-political situation. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted favorable prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

In addition to bilateral issues, the talks may also address international matters, including the crisis in the Middle East, which the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said was triggered by an unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.