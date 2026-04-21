MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign, describing it as the best option for the United Kingdom.

"There’s only one ‘line to take’ that can help Starmer and the UK: ‘Resign,’" he wrote on X. Dmitriev was commenting on a post about leaked draft versions of Starmer’s speeches, which included different apology options over a scandal involving former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson.

Mandelson was appointed as the UK ambassador to the US in February 2025. He was removed from the post in September 2025, after new information on his ties with American financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Starmer has repeatedly apologized for appointing Mandelson, who was long considered to be one of the most influential members of the ruling Labour Party, as head of the diplomatic mission in Washington.