Three ligers, tiger injured in Ukrainian strike on predator rehabilitation center

MELITOPOL, April 21. /TASS/. Three ligers – crossbreeds between lions and tigers – and one female tiger were injured at the Vasilievsky rehabilitation center for large predators in the Zaporozhye Region following a strike by the Ukrainian military, the facility’s director, Alexander Pylyshenko, told TASS.

"The attack hit the compound housing two tigers and three ligers, so there were five animals in total. One of the tigers suffered no visible injuries. The female tiger was most likely impacted strongly by the blast wave. She was in poor condition but is now feeling better. All three female ligers were injured. They sustained shrapnel wounds," Pylyshenko said.

He clarified that all four injured animals are already walking on their own, indicating that their injuries are unlikely to be serious. Pylyshenko added that the predators are currently receiving treatment.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that the facility had come under attack by the Ukrainian military.