No one consulted Kremlin on nominating Tokayev UN secretary-general

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin did not participate in any consultations on proposing Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the position of the United Nations secretary-general, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on media reports.

"No, there were no such consultations," Peskov told a news briefing.

Public hearings of candidates for the position of the UN secretary-general, where they will present their programs, will begin on April 21.

Four candidates, including former Chilean President and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (Costa Rica), Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi (Argentina), and former president of Senegal Macky Sall, will participate via webcast.

The elections are scheduled for July. The term of Antonio Guterres, who has served in this position since 2017, expires on December 31.