Russia ready to facilitate agreements between Iran, Gulf countries — MFA

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call on Monday that the Russian side is ready to facilitate agreements between Tehran and the Persian Gulf countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

"Russia's readiness to facilitate the achievement of mutually acceptable agreements between Iran and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf was confirmed," the ministry indicated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that the Iranian side "confirmed its readiness to do everything in its power to ensure the unimpeded passage of Russian ships and cargo" through the Strait of Hormuz.