Trump confident Iran to continue participating in talks

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Iran will continue to engage in dialogue with the United States.

"They're going to negotiate. If they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," he said in an interview with radio host John Fredericks. "Hopefully, they’ll make a fair deal and they’ll build their country back up but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon. <...> We can’t allow that to happen," the American leader emphasized.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran would not hold negotiations with the United States if Washington continues to threaten the Islamic Republic. He added that his country is "ready to demonstrate a new balance of power on the battlefield," noting that preparations for this "have been underway for the past two weeks."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Ghalibaf, the US delegation — by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet clear whether another round of consultations will ultimately be organized, although Washington has signaled its intention to send its negotiating team to the Pakistani capital city. The talks could reportedly take place on April 21.