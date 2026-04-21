Trump says extracting enriched uranium in Iran to be lengthy process

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said extracting enriched uranium from the underground at Iranian nuclear sites targeted in the summer of 2025 will take a long time.

According to the American leader, the strikes carried out by the United States in June last year resulted in "a complete and total obliteration" of Iranian nuclear sites. "Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process," he wrote on Truth Social.

On April 17, Trump said Iranian and US representatives will work together on removing enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic. According to him, Tehran is allegedly ready for an indefinite suspension of its nuclear program without receiving any frozen assets from Washington. The American leader also said that most of the terms of a potential deal with Iran had already been agreed.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet clear whether another round of consultations will ultimately be organized.