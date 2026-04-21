Europe pursues militarization, Kremlin says, commenting on potential drills

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The potential France-Poland nuclear drills point to Europe’s inclination toward further militarization and nuclearization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The details are important: what weapons would be used and in which countries. But this seems like further proof of Europe’s inclination toward militarization and nuclearization. This is not something that contributes to stability and predictability on the European continent," he noted.

Earlier, the media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had discussed potential joint drills.