Iran refuses to hold talks amid ongoing threats — parliament speaker

CAIRO, April 21. /TASS/. Iran will not hold negotiations with the United States if Washington continues to threaten the Islamic Republic, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"[US President Donald Trump] wants to turn negotiations into the signing of a capitulation. But we do not accept dialogue conducted amid constant threats," Ghalibaf wrote on X.

The Majlis speaker noted that his country "is ready to demonstrate a new balance of power on the battlefield," adding that preparations for this "have been underway for the past two weeks."