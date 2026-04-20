Brazil, Germany call for diplomacy solution to Ukraine problem

BERLIN, April 20. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, a joint declaration from Brazil and Germany signed during the consultations in Hanover said.

"The parties reiterated their deep concern about the ongoing war in Ukraine and welcomed efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting negotiated peace settlement," the document says.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now on a visit to Germany, held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They agreed to increase economic cooperation and contribute to strengthening the dialogue between the EU and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).