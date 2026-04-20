Brazil, Germany move to boost military cooperation

BERLIN, April 20. /TASS/. Brazil and Germany have agreed to step up military cooperation, a joint declaration signed during the consultations in Hanover said.

"Germany and Brazil have agreed to strengthen security and defense cooperation," the document says.

The countries have already adopted "a declaration of intent on defense technology cooperation" with priorities identified as "countering the threats of transnational organized crime, including environmental crimes and drug trafficking."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now on a visit to Germany, held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They also called for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine and the Middle East.