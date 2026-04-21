US won’t 'stand up' for Europe in case of hypothetical conflict with Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The US will not defend European countries in the event of a hypothetical conflict with Russia, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

He questioned the effectiveness of NATO Article 5 and whether the US would support Europe in the event of a potential conflict with Russia.

"Would the Americans stand up for Europe in this case? I don’t think so. And this is not about [US President Donald] Trump’s criticism of the Europeans or the current conflict with Iran that the US is focusing all its forces on," the security official pointed out.