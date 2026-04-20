Russia's artillery production twice that of all EU countries combined — EC

BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. Russia produces twice as many artillery shells as all EU countries combined and nearly four times as many cruise missiles, according to estimates given by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius during a hearing at the European Parliament.

"Russia is still outproducing us. Last year, annual production of cruise missiles: Russia – 1,100, the European Union – 300. Annual production of ballistic missiles: Russia – 900, European Union – 0. Annual production of artillery munition: Russia – 4 million, the European Union – 2 million," Kubilius reported, pointing out that these figures are allegedly "publicly available."

He described these numbers as "a big challenge" and stated that the EU must start producing more weapons if it wants to "deter Russia."