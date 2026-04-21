MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup North have evacuated civilians from the Volchanskiye Khutora settlement in the Kharkov Region that they had taken under control, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During combat operations, civilians were spotted. Servicemen evacuated them to safer areas and are preparing an evacuation corridor from the Kharkov region," the ministry said.

It added that Russian assault unit members also noted that the Ukrainian military attempted to change into civilian clothes and flee their positions, realizing their defeat.

On April 15, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the village of Volchanskiye Khutora had been taken under control by the Battlegroup North servicemen.