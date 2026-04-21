PARIS, April 21. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, wrote a post on X, criticizing the French government’s plans to allocate €17 billion to Ukraine as part of EU aid while French citizens are facing significant losses, including due to the Middle East conflict.

"The government of [French President Emmanuel] Macron plans to ask the French people for ‘additional sacrifices of €4 to €6 billion’ <...> under the pretext of the war in Iran," the politician said indignantly. "At the same time, this very government is preparing to allocate three times as much, €17 billion, to Ukraine," he wrote.

Earlier, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the EU’s final decision to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan, triggering sharp disagreements between Budapest and Brussels. The next meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers will take place in Luxembourg on April 21, where the issue of unblocking the decision will be discussed. France plans to allocate €17 billion from these funds.