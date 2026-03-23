Iran will act 'tit for tat' in conflict with US, Israel — ambassador to Germany

BERLIN, March 23. /TASS/. Iran has indicated that it will respond to the United States and Israel "tit for tat", as it feels compelled to do so given the current circumstances, according to Iranian Ambassador to Berlin, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

He explained that Iran’s strategy is to retaliate against attacks: "If we are not attacked, we will cease striking targets in the region." He added, "Anyone who allows others to use their bases to cause damage leaves us with no alternative." Ahmadabadi emphasized that Iran does not consider itself the instigator of the current tensions. Recalling negotiations held in Geneva prior to the recent US and Israeli strikes, he stated, "We advocate dialogue and diplomacy, but if others choose war, that is their decision."

Expressing deep mistrust, the ambassador remarked, "We cannot trust America." He stressed that to de-escalate tensions, Iran requires "guarantees that the atrocities committed by the US and Israel will not happen again," and called for compensation. He also proposed establishing a collective security system in the region - "but without Israel."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran, striking major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Tehran. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale counterattack, targeting sites in Israel and US military installations across Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The strikes resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.