Airspace of Bahrain and Kuwait to remain closed for 24th consecutive day

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Bahrain and Kuwait will keep their airspace closed for at least another 12 hours, a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control services told TASS.

"The closure of airspace has been extended by the aviation authorities of Bahrain and Kuwait for at least another 12 hours — until 16:00 UTC (19:00 Moscow time)," the source said, noting that civil aviation flights over these countries have been suspended for the 24th consecutive day. Transit flights to third countries are also suspended. The source added that Bahrain allows certain departures from Manama airport under special permits via the shortest corridor toward neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Airspace over Iran and Iraq is currently also closed, Qatar allows flights for several hours per day, the airspace of the UAE and Syria is partially open, and flights in Israel are periodically suspended.