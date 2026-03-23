Russia maintains constant contact with IAEA over Bushehr NPP situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia is in constant communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the situation around the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Bushehr is a nuclear facility under UN and IAEA oversight. Russia maintains constant contact with the IAEA. As you know, Rosatom chief [Alexey] Likhachev has repeatedly made serious statements regarding the strikes that have already been carried out," Peskov said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum.

On Saturday, the US president said the United States would destroy a number of Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened to navigation within 48 hours. In response, Iran’s General Staff warned that its forces would carry out retaliatory strikes on US energy and information infrastructure in the region if Washington targets power plants on the territory of the Islamic Republic.