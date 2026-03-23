Houthis reject as fake media reports about joining Iran in Middle East war — source

DOHA, March 23. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has never issued official statements regarding its alleged intentions to launch attacks on US Navy vessels in the Red Sea in support of Iran, a source in the movement told TASS on Monday.

"Statements of this nature have never been released," the agency's source said in response to a TASS request to comment on the recently circulated information on social network platforms and some media outlets that the Houthis had allegedly officially announced they were entering the war to support Iran and carrying out attacks on US warships in the Red Sea.

The source added that such publications were fake.

On March 14, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, Mohammed al-Bukheiti, stated that the movement established coordination with Tehran on a full-time basis and that a decision on the possible military support for Iran would be announced at an appropriate time.

The following day, one of the members of the military groups formed by the Houthis, Abed al-Thawr, issued threats that if a decision was made to intervene, the prime measure could be the official announcement of a naval blockade of the United States and Israel, as well as the complete closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for all vessels heading to Israeli ports.

The Wall Street Journal reported later, citing sources, that Saudi Arabia was trying to prevent the Houthis from entering the conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran by employing diplomatic efforts.

According to the US-based daily, the United States and Israel were also exerting efforts on their behalf to avoid any possible provocations that could trigger Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) to become involved in the military actions.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.