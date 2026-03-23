Russian stock market indices rise as main trading session opens on Moscow Exchnage

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were rising at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange, while the yuan-to-ruble rate was falling.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.17%, to 2,869.73 and 1,076.25 points, respectively. The yuan rate was down 1.6 kopecks from the previous trading session's close, at 12.003 rubles.

By 10:17 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices edged down 0.07% to 2,866.9 points and 1,075.18 points respectively. At the same time, the yuan accelerated its decline to 3.5 kopecks and traded at 11.984 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.33% at the opening of the morning trading session (7:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 2,874.29 points.