Over 81,000 civilian facilities damaged in Iran since late February — Red Crescent

TUNIS, March 22. /TASS/. More than 81,000 civilian facilities have been damaged after the US and Israeli attacks since the beginning of the current escalation, President of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pir Hossein Kolivand said.

According to his statement cited on the IRCS Telegram channel, among these facilities are medical centers, schools, and ambulance cars.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.